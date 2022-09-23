KATI President welcomes decease in current account deficit

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Salman Aslam has appreciated the government for bringing the current account deficit to 700 million Dollars during the month of August 2022.

The current account deficit decreased by 19 percent as compared to July 2022 which is a big achievement of the government. It was 1.

52 billion dollars in August 2021, which has now been reduced to half, he said in a statement on Friday.

KATI President maintained that the exporters were still facing issues i.e. high production costs, LC problems, shortage of utilities.

He was was of the view that trade deficit might rise once as government had eased the ban on imports.

In such a situation, the government should formulate a policy to increase exports in consultation with exporters and other stakeholders.

