KATI sees PM support package to boost industrialization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's (KATI) leadership on Wednesday applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to reduce electricity tariff and termed it as a positive omen for industrialization in the country.

In a statement released by Patron-in-Chief, S.M.Muneer said Prime Minister Imran Khan appropriately addressed the concerns of small and medium industries regarding electricity tariffs and peak hours issue.

"We are hopeful, this initiative will directly affect the cost of production and will increase our competitiveness in international export market," he re-affirmed.

He mentioned that the cost of doing business was one of the biggest hurdles in the increase of country's export and process of industrialization. And that Imran Khan and his economic team deserved congratulations for taking right decision on right time.

President of KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman said that PM relief package was a great sign of relief to industry especially small ones.

He said that industrialists community had been supporting PM's vision for promoting industrialization in the country and would continue to support such initiatives.