KATI sends relief goods to 15,000 families affected by rains, floods in Sindh/Balochistan: President KATI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam on Monday said that KATI had set a target of providing relief to 20,000 affected families and till now, it has sent relief goods to 15,000 families affected by rains and floods in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

He expressed these views while talking to the industrialists of Korangi Industrial Area on Monday, said a statement.

President KATI said that every possible effort is being made to continue this series of aid to the affectees under the leadership of S.M. Munir, five more aid trucks would be sent from KATI this week for the support of the affected people of Sindh.

He appealed to the humanitarian workers to take immediate measures to protect the flood victims from the cold weather.

Salman Aslam said that KATI distributed one month's food supplies to thousands of families in Balochistan and KATI was the first association to send relief goods to the flood victims, as per S.

M. Muneer's instructions we do not leave the affected families alone in these difficult times.

KATI, he said, provided the affected families with rations, tents and water coolers, mosquito nets, medicines, food items, drinking water, roasted grams, dry items, slippers, and other essential items for men, women and children for which KATI relief committee members Junaid Naqi, Noman Aslam and others were continuously serving in the relief camp.

Salman Aslam said that a donation of Rs 20 million has been sent from KATI, but a large number of affectedpeople were still forced to live in tents, in a few days more than 100 tents would be handed over to the Rangers, from which more than 600 people could take shelter.