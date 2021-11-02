UrduPoint.com

KATI Thanks PM For Maintaining POL Prices

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:46 PM

KATI thanks PM for maintaining POL prices

President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Salman Aslam thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for maintaining the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the industry and the general public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Salman Aslam thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for maintaining the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the industry and the general public.

He said in the wake of current rate of inflation, the public, industrialists and exporters could not bear the burden of further increase in POL prices.

He was of the opinion that the government should review the prices of petrol products on a monthly basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

