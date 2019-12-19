KATI welcomes a large delegation of Vietnamese companies

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A Vietnam based business delegation representing 15 companies on Thursday visited Korangi Association of Trade and Industry KATI ).

The delegation was led by Vietnamese Commercial Counselor in Karachi, Nguyen Hong Tien. Senior Vice President of KATI Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Director TDAP and business leader Gulzar Firoz, Advisor to Vietnam Trade Mission Ghazanfar Ali Khan, former president of KATI Ehtisham-ud-din and Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain were also present during the interactive session, said a KATI statement.

Senior Vice President KATI Ikram Rajput briefed the delegation about the scope of Korangi industrial area.

He mentioned that though both countries had good bilateral trade relations, but yet there were vast un-utilized opportunities in different economic sectors like pharmaceutical, textile, leather, seafood and tourism to boost the volume of trade and investments.

Rajput highlighted the importance of business to business contacts to strengthen bilateral trade and financial relations.

Vietnamese Commercial Counselor Nguyen Hong Tien said a lot of companies, investors and tourists from his country wanted to explore Pakistan.

He informed the cooperation between both countries in textile, seafood and pharmaceutical sectors was very positive and many joint ventures could be possible in these fields.

Gulzar Firoz said Vietnam had a great production capacity in shoe-making, but Vietnamese shoe-makers were buying Pakistani leather from third parties. "We want them buy leather directly from us," Gulzar Feroz said.