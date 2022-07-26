KATI welcomes appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as Chairman KPT

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's Patron-in-Chief, S. M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam and other officials have welcomed the appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as Chairman Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's Patron-in-Chief, S. M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam and other officials have welcomed the appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as Chairman Karachi Port Trust.

KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya also welcomed the appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

In their statement issued here on Tuesday, the representatives of the business community appreciated Tariq Huda's services in Customs Operation, Federal board of Revenue.

They said the appointment would significantly improve the performance of KPT. He was a devoted and capable officer.