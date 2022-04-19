KATI welcomes constitution of a textile council on textile sector

Acting President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Farrukh Qandhari has welcomed the establishment of textile council by the government for the development of the textile sector, which is the major contributor to the country's exports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Acting President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Farrukh Qandhari has welcomed the establishment of textile council by the government for the development of the textile sector, which is the major contributor to the country's exports.

The council of experts and other important stakeholders would definitely increase textile exports by better identifying the issues being faced by this sector and presenting viable solutions thereof, said KATI statement here on Tuesday.

Farrukh Qandhari maintained that textile sector was neglected by the previous government and its status of zero-rated had been withdrawn.

He said Korangi Industrial Area had one of the leading textile industries in Pakistan which accounted for a large share of total imports.

KATI had always raised its voice against the government's anti-textile policy and the burden of taxes.