KATI welcomes decision to appoint Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's leadership has welcomed the return of Ishaq Dar and the decision to appointment him as the Federal Finance Minister.

In a joint settlement here on Tuesday, Industry leadership, KATI's Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer and President Salman Aslam said that Pakistan was economically stable during Ishaq Dar's tenure as he kept the Dollar value under control.

They were confident that Ishaq Dar would once again prove to be the best finance minister for the country.

"The business community had a lot of expectations from Ishaq Dar," S.

M. Muneer commented.

President KATI Salman Aslam appreciated that Ishaq Dar had also expressed his commitment that he would take steps to strengthen the economy.

Hopefully, he added, Pakistan would come out of the current economic crisis soon.

He also added that decline in the price of electricity and petroleum products would be a big challenge to Ishaq Dar.

"Increasing Pakistan's exports by providing uninterrupted gas supply to industries and solving other problems should be his priority," he asserted.