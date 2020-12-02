UrduPoint.com
KATI Welcomes PM Decision To Establish EDB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish Export Development board (EDB) under his supervision and described it as a revolutionary initiative to boost industrialization in the country.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S.M. Muneer, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the Prime Minister had taken many well deserved initiatives for the revival of industrial production in the difficult days of pandemic and promotion of exports.

" Now, establishment of Export Development Board under his supervision will prove an effective and game changing step towards increase in country's exports," he appreciated.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman said that as financial stimulates given by the Prime Minister helped maintain pace of industrial production and exports during Covid-19 crisis. The decision would also bring some good news for the industrial sector of the country.

He said that post coronavirus circumstances required to revisit the country's economic policies as per changing local and international scenario.

He was of the opinion that for industrial growth , the interest rate should be brought down to four per cent.

He hoped that after establishing Export Development Board more relief and support would be extended to the industrial sector of the country.

