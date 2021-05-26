Katpana cold desert to go green under TBTTP plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

The world's highest cold desert "Katpana Desert" is going to go green as 280,000 saplings have been planted in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean Green Pakistan

The aim behind planting trees in desert is to turn barren lands from "grey to green" and contain the rising temperatures and environmental degradation in the region, an official of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project told APP while highlighting the first ever desert plantation of the country ahead of World Environment Day celebrations which the country would be hosting global as a leader on environmental conservation.

He added that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to make Pakistan green through 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation. "Under TBTTP, the respective Forest Department has aimed at continuing process to harness maximum areas under forest cover by converting desert to green cover," he said.

"Now turning a desert into green forest, around 35,000 plants have been planted alone in Spring Plantation 2021 at Hoto Forest, Skardu comprising a mix of Indian Willow and Olive plants," the official told.

While elaborating the cold desert environment, the official told that Katpana cold desert was the world's highest desert in Skardu, GilgitBaltistan.

He added that giving a breathtaking view of picturesque dunes of fine quality sand, the high sand dunes of Katpana has given it the name of the cold desert.

"Due to a higher altitude terrain, the temperature prevailing is savage varying from 8�C to 26�C in October which drops to -10�C in December to January making the region one of the harsh areas to survive during peak seasons of cold," he said.

Under TBTTP, he said during this spring season 2021 0.035 million plants were planted where a total 0.28 million saplings were planted in Katpana cold desert since the inception of TBTTP project.

The plantation in Katpana has been named Hoto Plantation under which deep planting technique was used with spacing of 10x10 alongwith long shoot cuttings activity being carried out to raise trees in the cold desert.

To a question, he said the irrigation and water source for watering saplings for the first two years would be managed physically through hand-watering. However, after deep growth of the roots, the plants would suck from ground-water, he added.

Responding another query, the TBTTP official informed that native species like Salix tetrasperma (Indian Willow) were planted with a total population of 90 percent followed by 10 percent of Eleagnushotensis (Russian olive) in this plantation.

