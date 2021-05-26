UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Katpana Cold Desert To Go Green Under TBTTP Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:28 PM

Katpana cold desert to go green under TBTTP plantation

The world's highest cold desert "Katpana Desert" is going to go green as 280,000 saplings have been planted in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The world's highest cold desert "Katpana Desert" is going to go green as 280,000 saplings have been planted in Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean Green Pakistan.

The aim behind planting trees in desert is to turn barren lands from "grey to green" and contain the rising temperatures and environmental degradation in the region, an official of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project told APP while highlighting the first ever desert plantation of the country ahead of World Environment Day celebrations which the country would be hosting global as a leader on environmental conservation.

He added that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to make Pakistan green through 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation. "Under TBTTP, the respective Forest Department has aimed at continuing process to harness maximum areas under forest cover by converting desert to green cover," he said.

"Now turning a desert into green forest, around 35,000 plants have been planted alone in Spring Plantation 2021 at Hoto Forest, Skardu comprising a mix of Indian Willow and Olive plants," the official told.

While elaborating the cold desert environment, the official told that Katpana cold desert was the world's highest desert in Skardu, GilgitBaltistan.

He added that giving a breathtaking view of picturesque dunes of fine quality sand, the high sand dunes of Katpana has given it the name of the cold desert.

"Due to a higher altitude terrain, the temperature prevailing is savage varying from 8�C to 26�C in October which drops to -10�C in December to January making the region one of the harsh areas to survive during peak seasons of cold," he said.

Under TBTTP, he said during this spring season 2021 0.035 million plants were planted where a total 0.28 million saplings were planted in Katpana cold desert since the inception of TBTTP project.

The plantation in Katpana has been named Hoto Plantation under which deep planting technique was used with spacing of 10x10 alongwith long shoot cuttings activity being carried out to raise trees in the cold desert.

To a question, he said the irrigation and water source for watering saplings for the first two years would be managed physically through hand-watering. However, after deep growth of the roots, the plants would suck from ground-water, he added.

Responding another query, the TBTTP official informed that native species like Salix tetrasperma (Indian Willow) were planted with a total population of 90 percent followed by 10 percent of Eleagnushotensis (Russian olive) in this plantation.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Water Russia Fine Skardu January October December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Regulator Bans Electricity Imports From ..

3 minutes ago

COVID vaccination registration for above 19 years ..

3 minutes ago

Oil refiner Tupras retains Turkey's biggest indust ..

3 minutes ago

Defiant Lukashenko defends plane diversion, blasts ..

3 minutes ago

Asian Bradman's remarks has given me a boost: Rizw ..

8 minutes ago

US-Russia Top Level Talks Expected to Become Regul ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.