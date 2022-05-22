UrduPoint.com

Katta Bachao Scheme: Rs. 5.37m Given To 500 Farmers

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has distributed cheques of financial aid worth Rs. 5.3745 million among 500 farmers of Katta Bachao, Katta Farba (Save the Calf, Calf Feedlot Fattening) scheme in two tehsils of Faisalabad district.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that these cheques were distributed among registered cattle farmers of tehsil Jaranwala and tehsil Tandlianwala in a formal ceremony.

He said that financial assistance of Rs. 1.232 million was provided to 112 farmers of Katta Farba scheme while Rs. 4.1425 million were distributed among 388 farmers of Katta Bachao programme.

