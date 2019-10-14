UrduPoint.com
Kauda Babar Chair A Meeting Of Maritime Affairs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Convener of Senate Standing Committee Kauda Babar Baloch chaired a meeting of Maritime Affairs at Gwadar Port to review its performance,including Gwadar Free Zone and Pak Afghan Transit preparation facilities on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Convener of Senate Standing Committee Kauda Babar Baloch chaired a meeting of Maritime Affairs at Gwadar Port to review its performance,including Gwadar Free Zone and Pak Afghan Transit preparation facilities on Monday.

Senator Muhammad Akram Baloch, Chief Collector Custom, Finance and Development Authority's personnel, Chairman Gwadar Authority, Chines Company's administrations and senior officials attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was briefed about peroration of Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone and Pak-Afghan Transit trade in detail during the meeting.

Convener Standing Committee said Afghan Authorities have decided to start Afghan Transit Trade from Gwadar port under government level in recent days which would be launched in few days.

He said Federal government would provide best facilities to foreign investors in order to invest in Gwadar Port and better measures have been made for strict security at Gwadar Port.

"Government will open technical centers in the coastal cities including Jewani, Pashkan and Pasni in Gwadar district at a cost of Rs 12 billion of with cooperation of China so that young people could get technical education from these centers", he said.

He also directed officials of Customs, Gwadar Port Authority and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to complete works of defaulters, including Port Operation Software System and fiber optic and directed to submit its report within two weeks.

