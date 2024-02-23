Open Menu

Kauda Babar Raises Issue Of Water Scarcity In Gwadar Distt

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Senator Kauda Babar raised the issue of water scarcity in Gwadar district during a session in the Senate on Friday, urging the Federal government to address the matter urgently.

He highlighted, "The caretaker government of Balochistan has failed to effectively tackle the water crisis in Gwadar.

"

Upon the request of the senators, the deputy chairman of the Senate deferred the questions and directed the relevant minister to be present in the house during the next session to answer queries related to their respective ministries.

