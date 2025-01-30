Open Menu

Kausar Kazmi Welcomes American Delegation, Boosting Economic Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Kausar Kazmi welcomes American delegation, boosting economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) PML-N leader Kausar Kazmi welcomed a high-powered American delegation, led by esteemed hedge fund manager Gentry Beach, who expressed strong interest in investing in Pakistan, rekindling hopes of revitalising economic ties between Islamabad and Washington.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, PML-N leader Kausar Kazmi expressed optimism that the relationship between Pakistan and the US would experience a significant revival under the administration of Donald John Trump, building on the renewed interest shown by American investors like Gentry Beach.

He termed the development as a "landmark progress", revealing that American investor Gentry Beach had previously been misled by a distorted image of Pakistan, but now acknowledges the country's true potential.

Kazmi stated that the current government aims to foster robust relationships with neighbouring countries, including the United States of America.

He further termed the influx of foreign investment as a highly positive sign, indicating that investors have renewed trust in Pakistan's rebuilding efforts, adding, that this surge in foreign investment is a significant boost to Pakistan's economy, reflecting the country's potential for growth and development.

Responding to a query, Kausar Kazmi lamented that fake news had severely tarnished Pakistan's image, eroding investor trust.

However, he noted that the situation is now improving, citing Gentry Beach's acknowledgement of being misled by false narratives, he mentioned.

Beach's willingness to revisit his perception of Pakistan is a positive sign, Kazmi added, indicating a revival of investor confidence in the country.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

5 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

32 minutes ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

1 hour ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

2 hours ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

3 hours ago
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

11 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

12 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan