Kausar Kazmi Welcomes American Delegation, Boosting Economic Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) PML-N leader Kausar Kazmi welcomed a high-powered American delegation, led by esteemed hedge fund manager Gentry Beach, who expressed strong interest in investing in Pakistan, rekindling hopes of revitalising economic ties between Islamabad and Washington.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, PML-N leader Kausar Kazmi expressed optimism that the relationship between Pakistan and the US would experience a significant revival under the administration of Donald John Trump, building on the renewed interest shown by American investors like Gentry Beach.
He termed the development as a "landmark progress", revealing that American investor Gentry Beach had previously been misled by a distorted image of Pakistan, but now acknowledges the country's true potential.
Kazmi stated that the current government aims to foster robust relationships with neighbouring countries, including the United States of America.
He further termed the influx of foreign investment as a highly positive sign, indicating that investors have renewed trust in Pakistan's rebuilding efforts, adding, that this surge in foreign investment is a significant boost to Pakistan's economy, reflecting the country's potential for growth and development.
Responding to a query, Kausar Kazmi lamented that fake news had severely tarnished Pakistan's image, eroding investor trust.
However, he noted that the situation is now improving, citing Gentry Beach's acknowledgement of being misled by false narratives, he mentioned.
Beach's willingness to revisit his perception of Pakistan is a positive sign, Kazmi added, indicating a revival of investor confidence in the country.
