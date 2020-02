Kausar Samreen first woman director of Radio Multan

Eminent poetess of Urdu and regional language Seraiki and broadcaster Kusar Samreen assumed charge as first woman Station Director of Radio Pakistan here on Thursday

Hailing from Muzaffargarh, she started her career from broadcasting a children program from Radio Multan.

She had done her master in Urdu and got diploma in Persian language from Islamic Republic of Iran. She had also contributed for Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar as well. She had authored four books to which received an award to acknowledge her work.