MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan Multan Station Director Kausar Samreen expressed heart felt condolences over demise of senior broadcaster Zahid Khan.

In a statement, she said that Zahid Khan was not only a sound effect man but also a seasoned host. His programme "Tota Fall" won great admiration for Radio Multan as well as for the deceased, she recalled..

Zahid Khan spent 30 years with Radio Pakistan, Samreen said and added his character of Master Sahib in kids programme was also much popular among listeners.

The SD informed that as sound effect man Zahid Khan performed tremendously and supported dramas aired by Radio Pakistan Multan.

Senior broadcaster of Radio Pakistan Zahid Khan who was known for his lovely and lively chat with listeners died of protracted illness here on Thursday. He was 70.

He was suffering from Diabetes, blood pressure, Tuberculosis and some other health issues.

Quran Khawani for the deceased was held at Faiz Mosque, Waqas Town on Friday afternoon which was attended by a large number of people.