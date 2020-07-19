ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :District Lora of Abbottabad police have arrested three people on Kauser Bibi's murder charges after confirmation of death cause through postmortem report.

The late Kausar Bibi was killed on June 22, 2020 in a village Tain circle Lora.

Police have arrested three people of late Kausar Bibi's in-laws including Khizar son of Abdul Majeed, Yasmeen wife of Abdul Majeed and Tajammal son of Shafat residents of Tain village.

Earlier, on July 9 on the orders of civil judge Abbottabad, a team comprising judicial magistrate, lady doctor, male doctor and police official exhumed the dead body, performed an autopsy collected the samples from the body of the late Kausar Bibi who died two weeks ago and handed over for forensic analysis.

According to details, Kausar Bibi wife of Chaudhary Naveed was found dead near her house in village Tain of Lora Circle, the in-laws of the girl informed the parents that Kausar Bibi fell from the stairs and sustained critical injuries. The parents took the girl to Lora hospital where doctors informed the parents that she had already been dead many hours before reaching to the hospital.

While bathing the dead body of Kausar Bibi an unknown lady made the footage which clearly showed scars on the neck caused by the rope and other wounds on the body owing to the torture. The video went viral and people believed that the girl was killed rather than she died accidentally.

The parents of unfortunate Kausar Bibi registered an FIR in Lora police station that their daughter was murdered and requested for an autopsy.

On Sunday (today) after completion of legal formalities on the orders of civil judge a team of doctors and police under the supervision of magistrate performed the autopsy after exhumation of the grave.

Three years back Kausar Bibi got married to Chaudhary Naveed who was working in Dubai, he also came back after the incident. He informed media that the death of Kausar Bibi was accidental.

After the results of the autopsy of the body samples, the mystery of Kausar Bibi's death would be revealed within the few days.

Lora police station also started the probe and investigated the in-laws of Kausar Bibi.