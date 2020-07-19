UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kauser Bibi's Murder Not Accidental; Police Arrests Three People On Murder Charges

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Kauser Bibi's murder not accidental; police arrests three people on murder charges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :District Lora of Abbottabad police have arrested three people on Kauser Bibi's murder charges after confirmation of death cause through postmortem report.

The late Kausar Bibi was killed on June 22, 2020 in a village Tain circle Lora.

Police have arrested three people of late Kausar Bibi's in-laws including Khizar son of Abdul Majeed, Yasmeen wife of Abdul Majeed and Tajammal son of Shafat residents of Tain village.

Earlier, on July 9 on the orders of civil judge Abbottabad, a team comprising judicial magistrate, lady doctor, male doctor and police official exhumed the dead body, performed an autopsy collected the samples from the body of the late Kausar Bibi who died two weeks ago and handed over for forensic analysis.

According to details, Kausar Bibi wife of Chaudhary Naveed was found dead near her house in village Tain of Lora Circle, the in-laws of the girl informed the parents that Kausar Bibi fell from the stairs and sustained critical injuries. The parents took the girl to Lora hospital where doctors informed the parents that she had already been dead many hours before reaching to the hospital.

While bathing the dead body of Kausar Bibi an unknown lady made the footage which clearly showed scars on the neck caused by the rope and other wounds on the body owing to the torture. The video went viral and people believed that the girl was killed rather than she died accidentally.

The parents of unfortunate Kausar Bibi registered an FIR in Lora police station that their daughter was murdered and requested for an autopsy.

On Sunday (today) after completion of legal formalities on the orders of civil judge a team of doctors and police under the supervision of magistrate performed the autopsy after exhumation of the grave.

Three years back Kausar Bibi got married to Chaudhary Naveed who was working in Dubai, he also came back after the incident. He informed media that the death of Kausar Bibi was accidental.

After the results of the autopsy of the body samples, the mystery of Kausar Bibi's death would be revealed within the few days.

Lora police station also started the probe and investigated the in-laws of Kausar Bibi.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Abbottabad Police Station Dubai Married Doctor Died Wife Male Circle June July Sunday FIR 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.