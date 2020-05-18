UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh Posted As SSWMB MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:04 PM

Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh posted as SSWMB MD

Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), presently on Ex-Pakistan leave, has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of the Sind Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) with immediate effect and until further orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), presently on Ex-Pakistan leave, has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of the Sind Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Mr. Asif Ikram who was holding the aforesaid post earlier has been transferred, according to a notification issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

Post

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Syria o ..

2 minutes ago

CDA has collects revenue amounting to Rs.119.775 m ..

2 minutes ago

PTI legislators on behalf of Governor hand over PP ..

2 minutes ago

FDA removes encroachments

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.