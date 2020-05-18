Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh posted as SSWMB MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), presently on Ex-Pakistan leave, has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of the Sind Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Mr. Asif Ikram who was holding the aforesaid post earlier has been transferred, according to a notification issued here on Monday.