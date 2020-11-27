'Kavan' elephant to be shifted Cambodia on Nov 29: IHC told

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Friday that 'Kavan' elephant of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad would be shifted to Cambodia on November 29, in compliance of court orders pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Friday that 'Kavan' elephant of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad would be shifted to Cambodia on November 29, in compliance of court orders pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuaries.

However, the two bears would be shifted to Jordan on December 6.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuaries due to their poor look after arrangements in zoo.

During the course of proceedings, Dr. Amir Khalil and German expert Frank Gortz, who came from Austria to transfer Kavan, appeared before the court and told that Kavan would be sent to Cambodia on November 29. After which both bears would be transferred to Jordan on December 6.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah appreciated the team of doctors and experts who came to take care of Kavan and said that Pakistan could also take care of the animals but it had set a precedent to shift them in sanctuaries. The bench remarked that the animals were not made to be kept in cages, adding that we want the animals should be given natural environment.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that there was only Costa Rica who had banned zoos and set an example for the world. Kavan elephant had become international celebrity, he said.

The chief justice appreciated the efforts of Dr. Khalil and other people who participated in this cause. The court said that the President of Pakistan himself visited to see Kavan and set example.

Dr. Amir Khalil told the court that they had prepared a special traveling box to shift Kavan as it was a big mission. The mission was complex due to the elephant was big in size and journey was long.

German Expert Frank Gortz said that he came here for medical analysis of Kavan and to assure his safe journey.

Dr. Khalil also requested the chief justice to join the journey occasion of Kavan. However, Justice Minallah excused from it and said that his court job was just to give judgment and it had done. The court then adjourned hearing on the case till December 6.