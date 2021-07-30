UrduPoint.com

Kawagarh Oil, Gas Discovery To Help Meet Growing Energy Needs: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the new discovery of oil and gas at Kawagarh in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help meet ever-growing energy needs of the country.

In a series of tweets, he said it was the first discovery made by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in C Block after drilling down to the depth of up to 4727 meter in Kawagarh formation near Lakki Marwat.

The minister said the discovery would provide around 11 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 950 barrels oil per day to the country. The gas discovered from C block had heating value of 1,150 BTU which is considered as high quality gas, he added.

