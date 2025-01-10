Open Menu

Kayani Commends Overseas Pakistanis For Sending $3.1 Billion In Remittances, Rejecting PTI’s Appeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appeal

Bilal Azhar Kayani, Assistant Secretary-General of PML-N, praised overseas Pakistanis on Friday for sending a record $3.1 billion in remittances in December, disregarding PTI’s call to halt remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Bilal Azhar Kayani, Assistant Secretary-General of PML-N, praised overseas Pakistanis on Friday for sending a record $3.1 billion in remittances in December, disregarding PTI’s call to halt remittances.

In a tweet, Bilal, who also serves as Chairman of the Parliamentary Task Force, emphasized that the surge in remittances reflects the trust overseas Pakistanis have in Pakistan’s economy and is a result of the effective policies implemented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Overseas Pakistanis have played a key role in boosting Pakistan’s economy, with remittances rising by 32.8% in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Kayani also highlighted that remittances in December 2024 were 29.3% higher than in December 2023 and 5.6% more than in November 2024.

He further noted that from July to December 2024, remittances totaled $17.8 billion, a significant increase from $13.4 billion during the same period in 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same July November December From Billion

Recent Stories

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

11 minutes ago
 UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest ..

UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier

16 minutes ago
 People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief ..

People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meet ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..

14 minutes ago
 Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as move ..

Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..

16 minutes ago
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3 ..

Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..

24 seconds ago
 KP food authority raided water filtration plants t ..

KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality

26 seconds ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applau ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..

27 seconds ago
 UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fra ..

UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro

29 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based ..

31 seconds ago
 African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and i ..

African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan