Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Bilal Azhar Kayani, Assistant Secretary-General of PML-N, praised overseas Pakistanis on Friday for sending a record $3.1 billion in remittances in December, disregarding PTI’s call to halt remittances.

In a tweet, Bilal, who also serves as Chairman of the Parliamentary Task Force, emphasized that the surge in remittances reflects the trust overseas Pakistanis have in Pakistan’s economy and is a result of the effective policies implemented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Overseas Pakistanis have played a key role in boosting Pakistan’s economy, with remittances rising by 32.8% in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Kayani also highlighted that remittances in December 2024 were 29.3% higher than in December 2023 and 5.6% more than in November 2024.

He further noted that from July to December 2024, remittances totaled $17.8 billion, a significant increase from $13.4 billion during the same period in 2023.