Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win

National Parliamentary Task force on SDGs Convener Bilal Azhar Kayani, MNA, on Wednesday congratulated the independent group, particularly Mian Rauf Atta, on winning Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) National Parliamentary Task force on SDGs Convener Bilal Azhar Kayani, MNA, on Wednesday congratulated the independent group, particularly Mian Rauf Atta, on winning Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) presidential election.

In his social media post on X, he stated that the legal fraternity has sent a clear message of support for constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

They have thwarted attempts to turn the SCBA into a political party’s B team and to use the forum to incite political chaos.

Kayani also praised Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, acknowledging his significant contributions to various lawyer-friendly policies introduced by the current government.