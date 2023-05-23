UrduPoint.com

Kayani Declares PTI Workers Attack As Pre-planned

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Kayani declares PTI workers attack as pre-planned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supports' violent attacks on military installations during the recent protests were pre-planned and warned that any lawlessness would not be compromised.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands in the country while clarifying only peaceful protests would be allowed to take place", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

The law will take its course because it is the responsibility of the state to maintain law and order if there is a protest in violation of the law.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that in case of any future attack on government properties, the police would respond with full force according to law.

May 9 will always be remembered as a "black day" in the history of Pakistan, adding, that those who are involved in attacking the military installations will also be brought to book.

He added that the PTI chief and his followers stoked terrorism and violence that amounted to anti-state acts.

To another question, he said this attack was not on military installations, but on Pakistan, adding, such an attack was expected from India, not from Pakistanis.

There is a dire need that all the political parties should sit together to find out the ways to end this political instability and take Pakistan towards growth, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Law And Order All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

10 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

11 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

11 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.