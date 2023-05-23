Kayani declares PTI workers attack as pre-planned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supports' violent attacks on military installations during the recent protests were pre-planned and warned that any lawlessness would not be compromised.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands in the country while clarifying only peaceful protests would be allowed to take place", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

The law will take its course because it is the responsibility of the state to maintain law and order if there is a protest in violation of the law.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that in case of any future attack on government properties, the police would respond with full force according to law.

May 9 will always be remembered as a "black day" in the history of Pakistan, adding, that those who are involved in attacking the military installations will also be brought to book.

He added that the PTI chief and his followers stoked terrorism and violence that amounted to anti-state acts.

To another question, he said this attack was not on military installations, but on Pakistan, adding, such an attack was expected from India, not from Pakistanis.

There is a dire need that all the political parties should sit together to find out the ways to end this political instability and take Pakistan towards growth, he added.