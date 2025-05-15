- Home
- Pakistan
- Kayani meets Azerbaijani officials to strengthen bilateral ties in railways, agriculture
Kayani Meets Azerbaijani Officials To Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Railways, Agriculture
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday met with Azerbaijani officials in Baku to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly nations in the fields of railways and agriculture
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday met with Azerbaijani officials in Baku to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly nations in the fields of railways and agriculture.
During his meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, Rovshan Rustamov, he emphasized the need to expand collaboration in the railway sector, said a news release received here.
Chairman Rustamov assured full support and expressed interest in deepening cooperation in this area.
Both sides agreed to continue discussions on matters related to rail transport in future.
In a separate meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Sarvan Jafarov, Bilal Kiani conveyed gratitude on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support during recent conflicts with India.
They agreed to enhance agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
It was also agreed to strengthen partnerships between agricultural companies from both countries and to explore joint opportunities in trade, business and investment across all sectors.
Further, both the sides expressed commitment to boosting collaboration in agricultural research, particularly in the development of high-quality seeds.
Kayani reiterated Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its fraternal ties with Azerbaijan, saying that frequent high-level visits and official engagements are a testament to the growing strength of bilateral relations.
Deputy Minister Jafarov extended best wishes for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Government of Pakistan and thanked Bilal Kayani for his visit to Azerbaijan.
Recent Stories
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded ..
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU
UAE President welcomes US President Trump upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on state vis ..
Aqeel Malik urges unified Muslim response to global challenges at PUIC session
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
Govt taking several steps to modernize agriculture sector: Bilal Kiani
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers7 minutes ago
-
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with Armed Forces7 minutes ago
-
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation7 minutes ago
-
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi's ..7 minutes ago
-
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU8 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik urges unified Muslim response to global challenges at PUIC session2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking several steps to modernize agriculture sector: Bilal Kiani2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion2 hours ago
-
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision2 hours ago
-
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions2 hours ago
-
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi2 hours ago
-
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war2 hours ago