Kayani Terms April 10, 2022, Historic Day In Pakistan Democratic Journey
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday described April 10, 2022, as a “historic day” in Pakistan’s democratic journey, when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed by the Parliament through a constitutional method of no-confidence vote.
In a post on his social media account, Bilal Kayani strongly criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that Imran Khan was imposed on the country through electoral manipulation and later used unconstitutional tactics to resist his removal.
“They illegally dissolved the National Assembly while deceiving the public,” he stated.
The minister accused the PTI-led government of inflicting serious economic harm, pushing Pakistan toward default, and subjecting the public to record levels of inflation, unemployment and poverty.
“The cabal that stole Nawaz Sharif’s mandate in 2018 looted the country with impunity and alienated Pakistan on the international stage,” he added, blaming the previous government for the resurgence of terrorism.
Bilal Kayani expressed concern that the mindset and actions of those responsible had not changed even today.
He also condemned alleged attempts to sabotage Pakistan’s financial recovery, including writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to block funding, as well as the May 9 incidents and campaigns against national martyrs and the armed forces.
Praising the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, the minister credited them with restoring constitutional order, democratic governance, national peace and efforts toward public relief and development.
APP/sra-zah
