Open Menu

Kayani Terms April 10, 2022, Historic Day In Pakistan Democratic Journey

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Kayani terms April 10, 2022, historic day in Pakistan democratic journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday described April 10, 2022, as a “historic day” in Pakistan’s democratic journey, when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed by the Parliament through a constitutional method of no-confidence vote.

In a post on his social media account, Bilal Kayani strongly criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that Imran Khan was imposed on the country through electoral manipulation and later used unconstitutional tactics to resist his removal.

“They illegally dissolved the National Assembly while deceiving the public,” he stated.

The minister accused the PTI-led government of inflicting serious economic harm, pushing Pakistan toward default, and subjecting the public to record levels of inflation, unemployment and poverty.

“The cabal that stole Nawaz Sharif’s mandate in 2018 looted the country with impunity and alienated Pakistan on the international stage,” he added, blaming the previous government for the resurgence of terrorism.

Bilal Kayani expressed concern that the mindset and actions of those responsible had not changed even today.

He also condemned alleged attempts to sabotage Pakistan’s financial recovery, including writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to block funding, as well as the May 9 incidents and campaigns against national martyrs and the armed forces.

Praising the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, the minister credited them with restoring constitutional order, democratic governance, national peace and efforts toward public relief and development.

APP/sra-zah

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan