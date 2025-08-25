Kayani Terms DPM's Bangladesh Visit A Historic Milestone
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Monday said that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar's recent visit to Bangladesh was “historic and extraordinary in nature,” marking a new chapter in regional diplomacy.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that during the visit, agreements were finalized on visa facilitation for diplomatic and official passports, while a joint working group on trade was also established.
The Commerce Minister held a separate visit, underscoring the growing economic engagement between the two countries.
Kayani added that the visit reflects the natural historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, paving the way for stronger cooperation at the national, trade, and people-to-people levels.
He noted that the development comes alongside other foreign policy achievements on various diplomatic fronts.
He highlighted the improvement with the United States, stronger ties with China and Saudi Arabia, a new phase of engagement with Iran, and deepening relations with Central Asian countries.
Kayani said such diplomatic successes would not only boost Pakistan’s economy but also project the country’s image positively on the international stage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livoltek showcases complete range of smart energy solutions at ITIF Asia 202525 seconds ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Minister28 seconds ago
-
Flood victims to receive Rs 2 mln per deceased in a week: Muqam30 seconds ago
-
Rivers Sutlej, Chenab, Ravi, Indus likely to become furious33 seconds ago
-
Musadik Malik, Murtaza Wahab review Karachi’s water and waste management projects36 seconds ago
-
NA speaker highlights Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) legacy, Parliament to commemorate 1500th birth anniver ..38 seconds ago
-
UoG has responsibility to produce highly educated, modern skilled manpower: Governor43 seconds ago
-
Govt working on priority to resolve problems of industries: PM11 minutes ago
-
Kayani terms DPM's Bangladesh visit a historic milestone11 minutes ago
-
FBISE to announce HSSC result Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns attack on FC Fort in Hangu11 minutes ago
-
USKT participates in Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest21 minutes ago