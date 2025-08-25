Open Menu

Kayani Terms DPM's Bangladesh Visit A Historic Milestone

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Monday said that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar's recent visit to Bangladesh was “historic and extraordinary in nature,” marking a new chapter in regional diplomacy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that during the visit, agreements were finalized on visa facilitation for diplomatic and official passports, while a joint working group on trade was also established.

The Commerce Minister held a separate visit, underscoring the growing economic engagement between the two countries.

Kayani added that the visit reflects the natural historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, paving the way for stronger cooperation at the national, trade, and people-to-people levels.

He noted that the development comes alongside other foreign policy achievements on various diplomatic fronts.

He highlighted the improvement with the United States, stronger ties with China and Saudi Arabia, a new phase of engagement with Iran, and deepening relations with Central Asian countries.

Kayani said such diplomatic successes would not only boost Pakistan’s economy but also project the country’s image positively on the international stage.

