Kazakh Ambassador for improving trade ties between both countries

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has visited Bahawalpur on a one-day visit.

He attended a meeting at Al-Zamir on Wednesday where he was briefed about the history of the region and its role in possible opportunities for mutual corporation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Kistafin met Principal Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur David Dowdles and Dean of Faculty Management Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, and discussed opportunities for mutual cooperation in education.

He also met Director Cholistan Development Authority Liaqat Gilani who told him about the rich history of Cholistan and the indigenous products of the area.

Consul General Kazakhstan Consulate Lahore Rao Khalid Khan, Former President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Director of Media and Publications, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Senior Journalist Baqa-ul-Mohsin, and others were also present at the meeting.

Later, the Kazakh envoy visited Noor Mahal where he was briefed about the history of Bahawalpur State and the contributions of Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi to Pakistan.

He also attended a dinner held in his honor at the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) where he was welcomed by President of the Chamber Zulfiqar Maan and given a presentation about the history and role of BCCI.

Speaking on the occasion, the Kazakh envoy said, "Both countries have rich potential to benefit from each other in various sectors." To further enhance the bilateral relations, direct flights between both countries would start shortly, he added.

Yerzhan Kistafin said that the Kazakhstan House had been established in Lahore to facilitate the people of Pakistan.

He further informed that a business Council was being set up to improve trade between both countries.

Addressing the event, Consul General Kazakhstan Consulate Lahore Rao Khalid Khan said that many indigenous agri products of Pakistan were in high demand in Kazakhstan. He added that it (Kazakhstan) didn't have access to water and could use Karachi and Gwadar ports for trade with the middle East, North Africa, and Europe.