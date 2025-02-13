Kazakh Ambassador Visits PMDC
February 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).
During meeting with President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, they discussed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of medical education and healthcare.
During the discussions, they emphasized the importance of academic collaboration, student exchange programs, and mutual recognition of medical degrees between the two nations.
The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan's advancements in medical education and expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in developing closer ties in the sector.
Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj reiterated PM&DC’s commitment to enhancing international partnerships. He highlighted PM&DC’s role in ensuring quality medical education and professional standards in Pakistan.
Both sides agreed to explore avenues for cooperation in medical research, faculty exchange, and capacity-building initiatives.
He informed the ambassador that PM&DC does not face a shortage of doctors. However, he emphasized that Kazakhstan should focus on further improving its medical and dental education standards to meet its own needs.
The ambassador of Kazakhstan assured that his country is committed to enhancing its medical education system.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan will ensure the establishment of high-standard medical and dental colleges.
He said that Kazakhstan will keep PM&DC informed about new innovations in the medical and the opening of new medical institutions.
