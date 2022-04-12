UrduPoint.com

Kazakh CGS Meets Naval Chief, Lauds Pakistan Navy's Efforts For Maritime Security

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 09:01 PM

The First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff (CGS) Armed Forces of Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich Tuesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at Naval Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan Navy's efforts and initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security and stability in the region

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Naval Chief, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

During the one-on-one meeting between the dignitaries, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional security were discussed.

The recent visit of First Deputy Defence Minister & Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of Republic of Kazakhstan will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the Armed Forces of two countries.

