Kazakh delegation head plants sapling in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Head of the visiting Kazakh parliamentary delegation, Yerlan Koshanov, on Monday planted a sapling of Mongolia grandiflora in the lawn of the Parliament House.

Speaker, Deputy Speaker, members of visiting delegation, top officials of National Assembly Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Speaker and Deputy Speaker along with top officials of National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the delegation at Parliament House.

Later, special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the two brotherly countries, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.