Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister commends PAF professionalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich also acknowledged PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Republic of Kazakhstan enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.