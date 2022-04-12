UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister Commends PAF Professionalism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister commends PAF professionalism

First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich also acknowledged PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Republic of Kazakhstan enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Kazakhstan Media Industry

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on Apr ..

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

30 minutes ago
 Shanghai locals sleep at work and ration food as l ..

Shanghai locals sleep at work and ration food as lockdown bites

2 seconds ago
 IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

3 seconds ago
 DC directs devising plan to placate families refus ..

DC directs devising plan to placate families refusing polio vaccination

7 seconds ago
 Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

57 minutes ago
 Cars' sale surges 53.78% in nine months

Cars' sale surges 53.78% in nine months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.