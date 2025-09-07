Kazakh DPM/FM To Arrive Pakistan On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 8 - 9 September.
“This important visit serves as a precursor to the forthcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, scheduled in November,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will be accompanied by a high-level 13-member delegation, including the minister of transport.
The joint working groups meetings on agriculture and IT will also be held on the sidelines of the visit.
During his stay, the Kazakh DPM/FM will hold a tete-a-tete with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar followed by delegation-level talks.
Nurtleu is also expected to call on the President and the Prime Minister.
“The discussions will provide an opportunity to review preparations for the upcoming Presidential visit and to deliberate comprehensively on the entire spectrum of Pak-Kazakh bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on trade and investment, agriculture, education, cultural and tourism exchanges, regional connectivity and logistics and collaboration at multilateral fora,” it was added.
The spokesperson further said that the visit of Kazakh deputy prime minister and foreign minister will further cement the longstanding Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, for the benefit of the people of the two countries.
