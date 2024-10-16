Kazakh Envoy Admires SCO Council Meeting In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 09:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Pakistan significant for the economic and trade ties between the member countries in the near future.
Talking to APP, he said Kazakhstan and Pakistan are important members of the SCO forum, and both countries have a key role in SCO and in future the two nations will play their major role in the economic and political sphere of SCO forum.
The ambassador said the relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be further improved through SCO.
He said that economic and trade activities between the two countries are at their peak recently and they will play their role for economic integration between SCO member states.
He said Prime Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has participated in the SCO Council of Heads of the Government and a meeting was also held on the sideline of SCO between the Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Kistafin said that during the meeting both sides emphasized the need to enhance trade and investment, and also focused on regional connectivity and security.
To achieve this shared objective, both the leaders emphasized the need to maintain regular and high-level contacts, he said.
The ambassador said that Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also recalled his visit to Astana in July earlier this year for the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting and appreciated Kazakhstan’s contributions to strengthening cooperation among SCO countries.
He said both sides also agreed to convene the meetings of Joint Working Groups on trade and agriculture at the earliest and added Kazakhstan sees Pakistan as a leading trade partner in South Asia.
