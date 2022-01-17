Kazakh envoy calls on Army Chief at GHQ

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS hoped that law and order situation in Kazakhstan was restored soon.

Referring to Afghanistan, the COAS stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there.

The COAS said Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.