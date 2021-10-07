Kazakh envoy calls on Minister for Defence Production

Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at the Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at the Ministry.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal discussed matters of mutual interests with the ambassador and presented a souvenir to Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan, said a media release.