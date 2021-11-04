Kazakh envoy visits PU to improve varsities' ties

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin paid a visit to Punjab University (PU) to strengthen relations among universities of both the countries here on Thursday

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar welcomed the delegation. Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali and deans of various faculties were also present.

Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh ambassador said that Kazakhstan and Pakistan enjoyed historical relations and both the countries were culturally connected. He said that Kazakhstan wanted to promote economic and trade ties with Pakistan in order to strengthen the region.

Kistafin said that both countries should learn from each other's knowledge and experiences, adding that the youth of Pakistan was one of its biggest resources and they could play an important role in national development. The love of Pakistanis people is unforgettable, he remarked.

Senator Dr Zarqa Suherwardi Taimur said, "We must work with honesty and positive thinking to bring the country forward." She said that PU is playing a role for promotion of higher education in the country.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that PU had established RIC to strengthen ties with Central Asian states. He said that PU would launch joint research projects in collaboration with the universities of Kazakhstan. He said that PU would also launch teachers and students exchange programmes with Kazakh universities.

He said that there was a need to promote people to people contact between the two countries. He said that PU had been ranked 145th best in Asia and it had improved its ranking 87 times in just 3 years.

Later, Kistafin addressed a seminar at Al Raazi Hall and highlighted salient features of the economy and culture of Kazakhstan.