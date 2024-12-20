Kazakh Envoy Yerzhan Kistafin Visits TDAP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Karachi on Thursday held meeting with the Chief Executive TDAP.
The meeting, was also attended by the Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, Director General, Agro food Division Athar Khokhar and Director General, Textile and Leather Division Basit Rauf focused on strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, Kistafin shared details about an upcoming major event, a Big Companies Business Forum to be organized in Karachi in January 2025. The forum will feature leading companies from the petroleum and finance sectors of Kazakhstan.
He requested TDAP’s support in facilitating this event, which aims to foster greater economic ties and collaboration between the two nations.
The Chief Executive TDAP assured Kistafin of full cooperation and support for the business forum. The Chief Executive also gave a brief presentation on TDAP's working structure, mandate, and ongoing initiatives to promote trade and investment.
Both sides expressed their commitment to continued discussions and agreed to hold more thought-provoking meetings in the future to further enhance bilateral trade cooperation.
