Kazakh Minister Calls On Tareen, Thanks For Supporting His Country, Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen here and thanked the Minister for all his support to his country and Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen here and thanked the Minister for all his support to his country and Armed Forces.

The Minister welcomed the dignitary and said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Kazakhstan, a news release said.

Tareen emphasized the importance of defence cooperation and possible collaboration between the two countries.

The Minister discussed modernization requirements of Kazakh Armed Forces and offered Pakistan's potential for defence industry to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

He reiterated Pakistan's willingness to provide all-out support including skilled and semi-skilled manpower to Kazakhstan. Israr Tareen stated Pakistan's IDEAS exhibition is scheduled to be held in November this year and expects maximum participation from Kazakhstan.

