Kazakhstan Airlines' inaugural flight to land on July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The highly anticipated first flight of Kazakhstan's SCAT Air Company from Almaty to Lahore is set to commence on July 8, 2023.

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan in a news release said that the flights will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing the comfort of a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Passengers can already purchase tickets for this new and exciting route.Lahore is renowned as the cultural center of Pakistan, and it offers a fascinating experience for tourists.

The city boasts magnificent architecture, with the Lahore Fort being a prominent attraction.

The fort is a vast complex filled with palace structures, gardens, and exhibition halls. Visitors should also make a point to visit the Badshahi Mosque, explore the beautiful Chauburji Gardens, and take a tour of Aitchison College.

The launch of these direct flights will facilitate travel between Almaty and Lahore, allowing passengers to conveniently experience the cultural richness and architectural marvels of Lahore.