UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Ambassador Calls On Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Kazakhstan Ambassador calls on Amir Muqam

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan on Friday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam to discuss matters of mutual interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan on Friday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam to discuss matters of mutual interests.

The Adviser remarked that Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Kazakhstan which share mutual vision of regional cooperation, says a press release issued here. He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan were enjoying friendly and brotherly relationship and a lot of potential existed to further enhance it between the two brotherly nations.

Engr Amir Muqam said that business communities of both countries should promote trade and investment by exploring opportunities to further enhance trade relations.

He further stated that Kazakhstan was the largest landlocked country in the world and was the biggest economy in Central Asia, hence, the potential for cooperation and development between both nations was enormous. He emphasized the importance of relations in the field of culture and possible collaboration between the two countries.

While appreciating the Adviser for warm reception, the Ambassador expressed solidarity with flood affectees of Pakistan. He lauded friendly ties between the two brotherly nations and assured of future collaboration in diverse sectors including cultural exchanges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Business Flood Amir Muqam Kazakhstan Share Asia

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan asks candidates to ..

Election Commission of Pakistan asks candidates to end election campaign by mid ..

1 minute ago
 Several illegal structures demolished at Bharakahu ..

Several illegal structures demolished at Bharakahu

1 minute ago
 Climate devastation in Pakistan ominous precursor ..

Climate devastation in Pakistan ominous precursor of catastrophes to come: UNESC ..

1 minute ago
 Senior Swedish Lawmaker Proposes Creating Unified ..

Senior Swedish Lawmaker Proposes Creating Unified Nordic Army With Finland, Norw ..

1 minute ago
 Maintaining law and order top priority; says newly ..

Maintaining law and order top priority; says newly posted RPO

19 minutes ago
 Residential Colony planned for employees of Capita ..

Residential Colony planned for employees of Capital Metropolitan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.