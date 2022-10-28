Kazakhstan Ambassador calls on Amir Muqam

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan on Friday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam to discuss matters of mutual interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan on Friday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam to discuss matters of mutual interests.

The Adviser remarked that Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Kazakhstan which share mutual vision of regional cooperation, says a press release issued here. He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan were enjoying friendly and brotherly relationship and a lot of potential existed to further enhance it between the two brotherly nations.

Engr Amir Muqam said that business communities of both countries should promote trade and investment by exploring opportunities to further enhance trade relations.

He further stated that Kazakhstan was the largest landlocked country in the world and was the biggest economy in Central Asia, hence, the potential for cooperation and development between both nations was enormous. He emphasized the importance of relations in the field of culture and possible collaboration between the two countries.

While appreciating the Adviser for warm reception, the Ambassador expressed solidarity with flood affectees of Pakistan. He lauded friendly ties between the two brotherly nations and assured of future collaboration in diverse sectors including cultural exchanges.