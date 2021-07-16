UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Ambassador Calls On President IIUI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin called on President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi here at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, enhancement of educational cooperation was discussed. The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, Director General, Islamic Research Institute (IRI), IIUI.

The ambassador lauded the efforts of IIUI for dissemination of Islamic teachings across the world. He also appreciated the IIUI for its role in the teaching of various subjects, particularly, Islamic Sciences.

He suggested that there should be more collaboration between IIUI and universities of Kazakhstan, so that his country's institutions would be able to send Kazakhstani students to IIUI for the study of Islamic teachings. Mutual cooperation in distance education was also discussed in the meeting.

The ambassador apprised of the role of the Secretariat of World and Traditional Religions and also invited the IIUI President for upcoming Congress of secretariat in 2022.

He also shared activities of the Secretariat of World and Traditional Religions.

The President IIUI briefed the ambassador regarding the role of IIUI in promotion of higher education.

He added that almost all Muslim countries were being represented at IIUI by the students of various Muslim countries.

H.E. Dr. Hathal said that the university would keep disseminating islam's message of peace. He also said that the university was keen to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and values.

Later, the ambassador also visited IRI, where he was briefed by DG IRI, Muhammad Zia ul Haq about activities and role of institute. He also visited Hamidullah library and picture gallery.

