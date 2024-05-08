Open Menu

Kazakhstan Ambassador, Consul General Call On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday

Consul General Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Khan was also present in the meeting.

Consul General Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Khan was also present in the meeting.

Matters related to strengthening bilateral economic relations between Punjab and Kazakhstan were discussed in the meeting. Possibilities of exporting textiles, surgical instruments, sports equipment, commodities, citrus fruits and vegetables from Punjab to Kazakhstan also came under discussion.

The CM said that Punjab has lucrative investment opportunities. “We want to benefit from Kazakhstan's expertise in energy, mining and industrial sectors. We want to increase cooperation in various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy and technology,” she added.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafan agreed to work for the promotion of partnership in trade and investment.

On this occasion, the CM announced scholarships for the children of martyrs to study in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan's crucial role as a natural link between Eurasian region and the Arabian Sea and South Asia. He congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. He invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Kazakhstan, which she accepted with thanks.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

