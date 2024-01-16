Kazakhstan Ambassador, Pakistan Minister for Culture Jamal Shah forge cultural ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a significant diplomatic rendezvous, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin of Kazakhstan met with Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Syed Jamal Shah, at the National Heritage and Culture Division in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The discussions centred on bolstering cultural exchanges and fostering people-to-people connections between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, particularly in the realms of art, culture, heritage, and cinema.

The meeting reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepen understanding and strengthen their already friendly and brotherly relationship.

The Minister emphasized the paramount importance of cultural ties, acknowledging the rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes of the region.

Both parties expressed a keen interest in enhancing collaboration in film and cinema to further fortify bilateral cultural relations.

Pakistan plans to organize the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cultural caravan, inviting artists from Central Asian states, including Kazakhstan, to showcase the region's cultural diversity.

The Ambassador commended the warm reception and affirmed future collaboration in various sectors, including cultural exchanges, art, heritage, museums, and film.

Kazakhstan announced plans to organize a film screening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), further promoting cultural ties between the two countries.

This diplomatic engagement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the cultural bonds between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

As both nations recognize the vast potential for collaboration in various fields, the future holds promising prospects for deepening these ties and fostering a more profound understanding between their people.