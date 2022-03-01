UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Business Delegation Calls On Governor Sindh

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 07:55 PM

A representative Kazakhstan business delegation led by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Y. Kistafin called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A representative Kazakhstan business delegation led by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Y. Kistafin called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, and also exchanged views on the potential of possible joint projects in order to establish trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Governor Sindh observed that the cooperation between the two countries, is reaching to a qualitatively new level and is developing at a more dynamic pace. "An important component of Kazakhstan-Pakistan relations is trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian interaction", he emphasized.

Ambassador of Y. Kistafin said that 2022 is a landmark period in the relationship between the two countries. "Against the backdrop of overcoming the 30-year milestone of diplomatic relations, we are living witnesses of the growing mutual interest of the business circles of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, business contacts have intensified, mutual visits of delegations have become more frequent", he added.

The meeting was concluded on note that such a high-level visit will have immense positive implications in the various areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. In the end, souvenirs were also exchanged.

