UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Delegation Stresses Enhancing Mutual Trade Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Kazakhstan delegation stresses enhancing mutual trade cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A Kazakhstani business delegation, led by Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI)here on Thursday.

Ambassador Yerzan Kistafin, on the occasion, said Kazakhstan gave great importance to diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said diplomatic relations were established on the occasion of the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Pakistan about thirty years ago, on the very day.

"A business council is being formed comprising two members from the chamber, he said, adding that cooperation between the business community and the private sector is needed to enhance bilateral trade relations," the Ambassador said.

He said today's trade delegation was part of efforts to bring the two countries business communities closer.

He added that the bilateral trade volume was meagre, which needed to be enhanced.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was less than one million Dollars, adding, direct flights should be started between the two countries and the banking system should be improved to increase bilateral trade volume.

He added that pharmaceuticals, rice, Marble, construction materials, poultry, and tourism were promising sectors in which mutual trade could be increased.

Nadeem urged for an exchange of delegation at the chamber level to enhance networking.

He also gave a short briefing to the trade delegation on RCCI's current and future programs.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said Central Asia was an important trading region while Pakistan has ideal friendly diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan, which needed to be transformed into economic ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Visit Rawalpindi Kazakhstan Chamber Commerce From Asia Million

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>