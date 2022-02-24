Kazakhstan delegation stresses enhancing mutual trade cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A Kazakhstani business delegation, led by Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI)here on Thursday.

Ambassador Yerzan Kistafin, on the occasion, said Kazakhstan gave great importance to diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said diplomatic relations were established on the occasion of the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Pakistan about thirty years ago, on the very day.

"A business council is being formed comprising two members from the chamber, he said, adding that cooperation between the business community and the private sector is needed to enhance bilateral trade relations," the Ambassador said.

He said today's trade delegation was part of efforts to bring the two countries business communities closer.

He added that the bilateral trade volume was meagre, which needed to be enhanced.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was less than one million Dollars, adding, direct flights should be started between the two countries and the banking system should be improved to increase bilateral trade volume.

He added that pharmaceuticals, rice, Marble, construction materials, poultry, and tourism were promising sectors in which mutual trade could be increased.

Nadeem urged for an exchange of delegation at the chamber level to enhance networking.

He also gave a short briefing to the trade delegation on RCCI's current and future programs.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said Central Asia was an important trading region while Pakistan has ideal friendly diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan, which needed to be transformed into economic ties.