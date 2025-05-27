- Home
- Pakistan
- Kazakhstan eager to build stronger connections with Pakistan in multiple sectors: Ambassador Kistafi ..
Kazakhstan Eager To Build Stronger Connections With Pakistan In Multiple Sectors: Ambassador Kistafin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, on Tuesday reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Pakistan through cooperation, emphasizing Islamabad’s strategic position as a vital trade corridor for Central Asia.
Speaking at an event organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here, to launch a book titled “Examining the
Feasibility of an East-West Economic Corridor for South and Central Asia: Views from India and Pakistan." The book is a result of collaboration between IPRI (Pakistan), the RAND Corporation (USA), and India’s IMPRI.
The envoy highlighted the growing importance of regional cooperation and Pakistan’s potential to serve as a bridge between landlocked Central Asian nations and global markets.
Ambassador Kistafin said Kazakhstan values its 35-year-long relationship with Pakistan and is eager to build stronger connections in multiple sectors.
According to him, leadership on both sides is committed to enhancing cooperation.
“Pakistan holds a unique position to support Central Asian countries in accessing global markets,” he said, noting that Kazakhstan, being the largest landlocked country in Central Asia, is actively working to improve its trade links through Pakistan.
Kistafin said regional connectivity is vital and mentioned ongoing efforts to link Kazakhstan with Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. He added that after 2021, the situation in Afghanistan was getting stable. Afghanistan is an integral part of our regional cooperation.
Highlighting recent progress in bilateral cooperation, he said that last month, over 300 members from Kazakhstan visited Karachi and signed agreements worth more than $200 million.
The visit, he said, allowed Kazakh stakeholders to witness Pakistan’s trade potential firsthand.
The ambassador pointed out two key challenges to deeper cooperation: limited communication and weak connectivity between the two nations.
He stressed the need for improved media collaboration and business exchange to overcome these gaps. “We must close the communication gap between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including improving collaboration between the media and business sectors. Pakistan can act as a connector between landlocked Central Asian countries,” he stated.
Kistafin said Kazakhstan is shifting from a landlocked to a “land-linked” country by improving its regional transport and trade infrastructure. In this effort, Pakistani ports like Gwadar, Karachi, and Port Qasim are crucial gateways for Kazakhstan to reach markets in the Gulf, Africa, and beyond.
He also noted the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and encouraged closer interaction between communities of both nations. According to the ambassador, greater public awareness can support long-term partnerships.
Kistafin concluded that closer cooperation could benefit South Asia, the middle East, and Southeast Asia by creating new routes for trade and economic exchange.
He stressed that Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, are looking forward to boosting relations with Pakistan to build a stronger network of regional integration.
Recent Stories
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE extends date for registration1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports have potential to teach $30 billion: SAPM1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran1 minute ago
-
PM’s Focal Person on Polio meets KP Chief Secretary to discuss eradication efforts1 minute ago
-
Kazakhstan eager to build stronger connections with Pakistan in multiple sectors: Ambassador Kistafi ..2 minutes ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly-elected office-bearers of RISJA2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for palm oil expansion to reduce import bill and boost local production2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns the attack on Anti-Polio Team in Nushki2 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a testament to Chaudhry S ..2 minutes ago
-
People warned against swimming in pools, tube wells11 minutes ago
-
IUB VC emphasizes student engagement through Student Panchayat12 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan devised to combat human trafficking: Uzma Kardar12 minutes ago