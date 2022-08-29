Kazakhstan envoy calls on commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan Ambassador Mr Yerzhan Kistafin called on Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain at his office, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Group Director Masood Textile Mills Nasir Ali Zia and others were present on the occasion.

The commissioner welcomed the envoy and apprised him about historical and geographical aspects of Faisalabad and briefed him about the importance of district Faisalabad as textile hub.

He also explained about the measures taken for the promotion of industries in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and foreign investment in the estate.

The commissioner briefed the envoy about different challenges, their redressal and development plans in different sectors including health and education as well as priorities of the government for the development of the industrial sector.

Kazakhstan Ambassador Mr Yerzhan Kistafin thanked the commissioner and deputy commissioner for extending warm welcome.

Later, a commemorative shield was also presented to the distinguished guest.