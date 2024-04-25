Kazakhstan envoy meets commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday.

The Commissioner welcomed the guest and briefed him about the administrative affairs of the division. She gave a detailed briefing on the measures taken for public welfare in the division. Apart from giving a briefing on the agriculture and livestock sectors, the commissioner said that Faisalabad is an industrial hub and there are a lot of opportunities for economic development.

They also discussed the ongoing measures for improvement of the transport sector and urban transport and showed interest to work together in commercial, economic and agricultural sectors.

Later, the Commemorative presented a shield to the ambassador and invited him to visit again.

The envoy thanked the commissioner for her hospitality and assured that Kazakhstan would extend all-out coordination for industrial growth in Pakistan.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner (General) Jalilur Rehman and President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Dr. Khuram Tariq were also present.