Kazakhstan Envoy Meets Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday.
The Commissioner welcomed the guest and briefed him about the administrative affairs of the division. She gave a detailed briefing on the measures taken for public welfare in the division. Apart from giving a briefing on the agriculture and livestock sectors, the commissioner said that Faisalabad is an industrial hub and there are a lot of opportunities for economic development.
They also discussed the ongoing measures for improvement of the transport sector and urban transport and showed interest to work together in commercial, economic and agricultural sectors.
Later, the Commemorative presented a shield to the ambassador and invited him to visit again.
The envoy thanked the commissioner for her hospitality and assured that Kazakhstan would extend all-out coordination for industrial growth in Pakistan.
Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner (General) Jalilur Rehman and President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Dr. Khuram Tariq were also present.
Recent Stories
Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad
Ethiopian Special envoy urges Lahore's traders fraternity to join trade delegati ..
Safari Park to welcome Madhubala elephant in May
2 ring leaders among 3 terrorists killed in Khyber operation
Govt committed to developing gems, jewelry sector: Minister
Punjab CM Maryam faces legal challenge for wearing police uniform
PTDC plans to organize two-day tourism expo
COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but offers few details
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian Special envoy urges Lahore's traders fraternity to join trade delegation8 minutes ago
-
Safari Park to welcome Madhubala elephant in May8 minutes ago
-
2 ring leaders among 3 terrorists killed in Khyber operation8 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam faces legal challenge for wearing police uniform32 minutes ago
-
PTDC plans to organize two-day tourism expo25 minutes ago
-
Akhunzada calls for Provincial Assembly session to devise policy against terrorism38 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for better traffic management38 minutes ago
-
VC SMIU addresses prize distribution ceremony of University's Model School39 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly speaker vows to run assembly affairs indiscriminately48 minutes ago
-
AJK Police crack-down on VIP culture49 minutes ago
-
Ex. Secretary SCCI strongly rebuts allegation of corruption, blames president of character assassina ..49 minutes ago