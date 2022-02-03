Kazakhstan keen to develop trade ties with Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin Thursday urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and tap the international trade markets of his country to promote and strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries.

He was speaking at a meeting he held with members of Sialkot Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association (SIMAP).

The meeting was attended by Pakistan surgical industry leader Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa, Chairman Sialkot Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association (SIMAP) Waqas Ashraf, Vice Chairman SIMAP Wasim Yousaf and exporters.

The ambassador said that both the countries enjoyed cordial trade relations.

Jehangir Bajwa said that Sialkot-made surgical instruments could find a good market in Kazakhstan. He said Sialkot exporters had great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Kazakhstan by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional products.