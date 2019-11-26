UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan, Pakistan May Enhance Agricultural, Industrial Cooperation : Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Kazakhstan and Pakistan both have agriculture and industry based economies therefore they should enhance cooperation in these areas

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Kazakhstan and Pakistan both have agriculture and industry based economies therefore they should enhance cooperation in these areas.These views were expressed by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin while speaking to business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.He said that both the countries are looking for foreign direct investments and cooperation between the two sides would help yield the desired results.Ambassador said that it is a time to work closely to increase bilateral trade volume.

There is a lot of trade potential between the two countries. He said that B2B contacts and exchange of trade delegations can contribute a lot in this regard.He assured his full cooperation to Pakistani business community for arranging meetings with their counterparts in Kazakhstan.

He invited Pakistani Businessmen to invest in Free Economic Zones in Kazakhstan which are exempted from all sort of taxes.

While answering a question about the tourism sector, the ambassador said that Kazakhstan doesn't have a lot to offer tourists but Pakistan has a great potential in this sector and tourists from Kazakhstan would love to visit this piece of land that abundant with natural beauty and historical places.Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that diplomatic relations of Pakistan and Kazakhstan date back to early 1990s as Pakistan was among the first countries in the world to recognize Kazakhstan as a sovereign state in 1991 after the demise of Soviet Union.He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are both member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

With such strong diplomatic, historical, religious and political linkages, both countries have potential to become key trading partners.

